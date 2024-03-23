NCAA Tournament: Arizona vs. Dayton game thread

It’s Game Day!

The 2nd-seeded Arizona Wildcats take on the 7th-seeded Dayton Flyers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. It will be the first meeting since 1999.

Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow the game online. Come chat with us!

Arizona-Dayton game time, details:

Date: Saturday, March 23, 2023

Time: 9:45 a.m. PT

Location: Delta Center; Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center; Salt Lake City, Utah Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 9-point favorite and the over/under is 150. KenPom.com gives the Wildcats a 72 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Dayton on?

Arizona-Dayton will be televised on CBS. Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Brendan Haywood (analyst) and Dana Jacobson (reporter) will be calling the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Dayton online?

The stream of Arizona-Dayton can be viewed at NCAA.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Dayton on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Dayton on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Dayton?

By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

