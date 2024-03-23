NCAA Tournament: What Tommy Lloyd, Arizona players said after 2nd round win over Dayton

SALT LAKE CITY—As Arizona built a 17-point lead late in the 1st half only to see it cut to seven at halftime and four early in the 2nd, Tommy Lloyd kept stressing to his team the importance of staying calm.

That was a lot easier for him to convey to his players on the court than the assistants on the bench.

“We’ve been really talking about just being steady, staying locked in,” Lloyd said after the Wildcats’ 78-68 win over Dayton in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. “Obviously, not getting too high, not getting too low. As a staff, we have a pretty active, emotional staff, so we talked about us kind of taking a breath and just helping our guys stay in that zone.

The UA (27-8) didn’t trail over the final 37-plus minutes and now move on to face either Baylor of Clemson in the West Region semifinals on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Our game recap can be found here. Below is what Lloyd and Arizona’s players said after the victory from the press conference podium and in the locker room:

Lloyd on getting out to a big lead: “Dayton’s a heck of a ball club. I was hoping that we could really come out and get after them defensively and really just play with a bunch of active energy and kind of get them on their heels, and we did. Unfortunately, they responded. But that’s how these games go.”

On Caleb Love being hot early and then shaking off a midgame slump: “Caleb got off to a great start, had a rough patch, but he bounced back from that. That’s what winners do. I knew he was going to play good today. I knew he had the look. It’s a rough patch for these guys. Caleb’s been through a lot in his career. You hit a rough patch where you start getting accolades and honors and start thinking about things. I knew he had to play through a little bit. I knew today he was going to play good. There was no way he wasn’t going to play good in this game. The dude’s a baller. I have complete trust in him.”

On slowing it down and play small down the stretch: “I thought (we) got pretty comfortable against the looks they were giving us. Obviously, we knew it was going to be an interesting dynamic when you have a mobile, pick-and-pop kind of athletic big like (DaRon) Holmes and a big hoss like Big O, there’s going to be give and take.

“Our plan with Big O got us off to a good start early. They got comfortable and started attacking a little bit. I wanted to give them a different look. I think we did it right before a media (timeout), because I wanted to get a look at it, and then it worked. We got a turnover the first time we did it. I said, hey, let’s ride this out and see if we can change the course of the game. They had to start attacking us differently and get them out of their rhythm.”

On if there was a time during the season when he felt things were turning: “There was a moment. When we were over in Israel, Abu Dhabi, we knew we had a special group. The connection we had, we were able to get with each other over there, and it was special. People were maybe questioning how we were going to be chemistry-wise, and these guys are elite with chemistry. I’m really proud of them. I’m just proud to be associated with them.”

On regrouping at halftime after Dayton’s 10-0 run: “You got to know it’s going to come. You kind of know it’s going to come so you kind of pre-plan for it.When we scouted them, one of the things we picked up on is they were a team of runs both ways. They had a number of significant 8-0, 10-0 runs, and then they’d also given up a number of those as well. We saw it in the Nevada game. I’m excited. I’m relieved, excited, however you want to put it, that we got out to a good lead so we could kind of absorb that run. They maybe had to go to their press earlier than they wanted.

On handling Dayton’s press in the 2nd half: “Sometimes if you don’t get that big lead early, say you get it a little later, they go to a press and it feels like it can unravel and you don’t have time to regroup at halftime. Our guys did a good job of regrouping at halftime. We changed our plan of attack and played with better fundamentals overall in handling their pressure.”

On Jaden Bradley: “Yeah. Maybe you can say he’s biding his time, but when you’re on an elite team, guys have to make sacrifices. That’s the only way it works. JB’s character is so high. He’s an absolute winner. I mean, I told him after the game, I appreciate him hanging with it, and I appreciate him hanging with me. He’s going to be an elite player. He’s going to end up being one of the Arizona greats at the end of the day. Him accepting that role this year has allowed us to be the team we are today. I’m really thankful for that.

On Kylan Boswell not making a field goal and playing only 18 minutes: “I was watching how the game was playing. Kylan made two huge free throws in that game. I kind of ended up with a lineup out there that was doing well. Sometimes you ride that.

“I thought JB was doing a really good job of the pressure up top, handling it, not panicking. Even kind of went at ‘em a couple times. Those are high-risk plays when you’re attacking a press like that. But you want to go downhill with the press before they can set their defense. I was just proud of the way JB responded. Kylan was awesome on Thursday. When you have a great team, it’s different guys’ nights on different nights.

“JB played amazing today and did a great job controlling the game. Just really proud of the whole team and how they handled it. Kylan was great in the locker room. So no concerns from me.”

On Keshad Johnson: “Keshad is a dawg. He’s a winner. That dunk attempt was crazy, but I also think it sets a little bit of a tone. Ke helps us at both end of the floor. The things we can incorporate in our defensive game plan because of him, he guards like a guard. Tough enough to guard bigs. Gets tough rebounds, finishes around the basket when he has to. I thought the 3 he hit at the start of the second half was huge. That gave us a little more breathing room to get settled in in the second half.”

On Motiejus Krivas’ minutes off the bench: “Big Mo is coming around. Big Mo is going to be a great player. He’s going through some of the normal growing pains of a young player from Europe playing high-level college basketball. I really think he and Oumar can be a heck of a one-two punch. We’ve encouraged him to be more physical. And we really wanted Holmes, when O is out of the game, we wanted his rest to be going against Krivas. We wanted to go at him, and I thought he had a couple of great plays. He had a finish early that rolled around and luckily went in. He had a big dunk on a broken play. He had big plays defensively as well.”

On the overall bench play: “We have a pretty solid eight-man rotation. The beautiful thing is I don’t have to sit there and worry about one guy playing great for us to win. That’s a real luxury. I thought KJ’s minutes were impactful today. He didn’t necessarily have a great game on Thursday, but he bounced back. That’s what winners do. It’s a cliché, but every dog has its day. In our program, I guess it’s every Cat has its day. Really proud of these guys. It’s an absolute group of winners. We can’t wait to play next week.”

On telling the team to relax when it’s so used to playing fast: “The first thing you do, I’ve got to tell my staff to relax. They get pretty excited. And then, I mean, listen, you can play fast with great fundamentals and that’s what we strive to do. At the end of the game, when you get that lead, you want to manage them. I think Kylan took a tough kind of shot that he’s capable of making, but it was early in the shot clock. We hadn’t made any passes. You have to make them guard you more. You’re getting closer to the bonus.

“That’s how you execute at the end of the game. You have to have an understanding of time and score and have enough courage to make good plays. It’s a fine line. I thought our guys did a great job as a group handling the game and managing the pressure and the scenarios at the end.”

On Love’s scoring run in the 1st half: “Caleb’s a great player. He can get it going at any time. Playing within the offense and him finding the shots. I think Big O does a great job kind of creating double-teams and is able to get Caleb, get him going.”

Caleb Love on not getting rattled: “That’s key, staying calm in those moments when they’re making a run. Not panicking. We stuck to the plan, like JB said, and we got the job done.”

Love on being the active NCAA Tournament scoring leader: “I think it’s a big stage. You want to play in these moments, these big-time games. I dreamed of this as a kid, watching March Madness, wanted to be on the stage and I think I rise to the occasion. Whatever I can do to get the team to win, scoring, rebounding, play making, whatever I’ve got to do. Defense. That’s what I’m going to try to do.”

On being part of giving up a big lead 2 years ago with North Carolina against Baylor: “I wasn’t really thinking about two years ago. That was two years ago. But I was just trying to figure any way I could get the team to win as far as helping the team. And Coach Lloyd has stuck with me all year and kind of keeping me team oriented. So that’s what I’ve been focusing on. And we’ve been succeeding so far.”

Love on if there was a turning point to the season: “We’ve been doing it all season long, making adjustments, adapting to certain teams or schemes that we’ve been playing against. I don’t think there really was a turning point. I think Coach Lloyd has been working on our coaching, working on different ways we can attack teams and things like that. So I think we’ve been doing that all year. We’ve been working on it all year. It’s been preparing us for this March Madness.”

Love on taking care of the ball in the 2nd half: “I think we adapted to what they were doing, kind of running and jumping sporadically. We were just trying to get open for JB having outlets and for Kylan and Pelle, just being open and available so we can get the ball up the floor.”

Jaden Bradley on staying poised as Dayton cut the lead: “I’d just say shout out to our coaches. Coach Murph and Coach Ken did a great job with the scout. I think at halftime we came out, trusted the plan, even though Dayton came back with a run. We just stayed poised.”

On not turning the ball over in the 2nd half: “Trusting in the plan. We watched the clips at halftime. They came out pressuring the ball, trying to turn us over. I feel like second half we did a great job. Our press break, not dribbling it too much, passing it, taking time off the clock.”

Kylan Boswell on if he injured early: “I went to go get a rebound and I kind of hit his head on my funny bone. I just couldn’t feel my hand. cuz I want to hit the rebound and kind of hit like his head on my funny bone.”

On not making a field goal after scoring a career-high 20 on Thursday: “The shots weren’t coming my way. But it didn’t matter, everyone else’s were going in.”

On Bradley’s play as the backup: “There’s no pressure on me. If the game’s not coming my way or the scoring is not there, whatever the case may be, you have another starting point on any other team coming in. He did an amazing job on defense for sure and created more offense. He made a big impact.”

Keshad Johnson on if he would have taken that 3 early in the 2nd half last season: “I would have taken it, being that open, but mindset wasn’t the same. I didn’t have the confidence. I had a different role last year on that team. I was more traditional 4 man, the dunker’s spot, but I know I had more to show. That’s why I’m at Arizona.”

On the key to playing with poise: “Poise is not just bringing the ball up and being so conservative. I say poise is being your best self and being start. If you can be smart down the stretch and still be aggressive you can put them to sleep.”

KJ Lewis on playing through the foul calls: “For me, it’s just having a coach to tell you to stay aggressive. Play how I’ve always been taught to play. I think it just is me like understanding and reading what type of game it is and how the refs are calling it. You know, sometimes it is BS but it comes with being aggressive. It’s frustrating for sure. I think the whole year has been up and down for me with the foul trouble and how they call. I also think it’s because I’m a freshman. I don’t think none of the vets gonna get it, not gonna lie.”

Pelle Larsson on this Sweet 16 compared to in 2022: “We had a really good team that year, and we played a really, really tough Houston team, and the TCU team, too. I think any given night these are games are gonna be really close. But having that experience in close games, it really helps. Three guys have been to the Final Four, JB was on the No. 1 team last year, so it feels like we’re more mature and ready, for sure.”

On the difficulty in an up-tempo team slowing it down: “Especially when they want to speed us up, it’s hard. We had a few times when we kind of got sped up, but in college it’s a 30-second clock. If you can take off half a minute every possession that’s great for your chances to win if you’re up big. I think we have done that in the past, we just haven’t been as good at it as we are now.”