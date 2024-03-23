NCAA Tournament notebook: Arizona’s bench stepping up when Wildcats need it most

SALT LAKE CITY—With all five starters scoring in double figures against Long Beach State, Arizona’s reserves weren’t called on to do much in the first round. It was a very different story on Saturday.

The trio of Jaden Bradley, Motiejus Krivas and KJ Lewis combined for 23 points, 11 rebounds, 5 blocks, 4 assists and 4 steals with just one turnover in 52 minutes of the Wildcats’ 78-68 win over Dayton in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Bradley and Lewis combined for 24 minutes off the bench in the second half, as Arizona held off a Dayton surge, while Krivas played a key first-half stretch to help build a 17-point lead.

“We have a pretty solid 8-man rotation,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said. “The beautiful thing is I don’t have to sit there and worry about one guy playing great for us to win. That’s a real luxury. It’s an absolute group of winners.”

Bradley had 12 points in 27 minutes, his most since Feb. 10 at Colorado, and had a career-best three blocks with three steals. It was only seven minutes fewer than he played in three games for Alabama in last year’s NCAA tourney, and even one of them was essential with Kylan Boswell going 0 for 3 from the field and logging only 18 minutes.

“Maybe you can say he’s biding his time, but when you’re on an elite team, guys have to make sacrifices,” Lloyd said of Bradley, a former 5-star recruit who started 22 games for the Crimson Tide as a freshman. “That’s the only way it works. JB’s character is so high. He’s an absolute winner. I told him after the game, I appreciate him hanging with it, and I appreciate him hanging with me. He’s going to be an elite player. He’s going to end up being one of the Arizona greats at the end of the day. Him accepting that role this year has allowed us to be the team we are today. I’m really thankful for that.”

Bradley’s ability to come up huge off the bench takes pressure off Boswell, who had a career-high 20 against Long Beach State but against Dayton looked off after banging his funny bone on an opponent’s head going for a rebound early.

“If the game’s not coming my way or the scoring is not there, whatever the case may be, you have another starting point on any other team coming in,” Boswell said. “He did an amazing job on defense for sure and created more offense. He made a big impact.”

Lewis, who was scoreless in 13 minutes in the first round, had seven points, three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal, his 37th to move him into 10th place in single-season school history for a freshman.

“I thought KJ’s minutes were impactful today,” Lloyd said. “He didn’t necessarily have a great game on Thursday, but he bounced back. That’s what winners do. It’s a cliché, but every dog has its day. In our program, I guess it’s every Cat has its day.”

And Krivas, a 7-foot freshman, had four points and three rebounds in seven minutes during the first half while Oumar Ballo rested. There was also some strategery going on by Lloyd to give Daton big man DaRon Holmes II a different look defensively.

“Big Mo is coming around,” Lloyd said. “Big Mo is going to be a great player. He’s going through some of the normal growing pains of a young player from Europe playing high-level college basketball. I really think he and Oumar can be a heck of a one-two punch. We’ve encouraged him to be more physical. And we really wanted Holmes, when O is out of the game, we wanted (him) to be going against Krivas.”

Love climbs NCAA, Arizona record books

Caleb Love had 19 points against Dayton, and in doing so became the active leader in NCAA Tournament scoring with 160. He’s scored 37 in two games with Arizona after 123 with North Carolina.

“I think it’s a big stage,” Love said. “You want to play in these moments, these big-time games. I dreamed of this as a kid, watching March Madness, wanted to be on the stage and I think I rise to the occasion. Whatever I can do to get the team to win, scoring, rebounding, play making, whatever I’ve got to do. Defense. That’s what I’m going to try to do.”

Love became the active leader during a torrid start to the game when he was 5 of 6 and made three 3s for 13 points in the first 12 minutes only to not score again until a free throw with 14:11 left. His only field goal the rest of the way was with 11:22 to go but he went 4 of 6 from the line including 3 of 4 in the final minute.

Lloyd wasn’t worried during the midgame slump, not even after seeing Love manage just 19 points on 7-of-34 shooting during a 3-game stretch that saw Arizona lose twice.

“Caleb got off to a great start, had a rough patch, but he bounced back from that,” Lloyd said of the Pac-12 Player of the Year and consensus All-American. “That’s what winners do. I knew he was going to play good today. I knew he had the look. Caleb’s been through a lot in his career. You hit a rough patch where you start getting accolades and honors and start thinking about things. I knew he had to play through a little bit. I knew today he was going to play good. There was no way he wasn’t going to play good in this game. The dude’s a baller. I have complete trust in him.”

Love passed 2,100 points for his college career, with 635 coming at Arizona. That’s tied for 14th in single-season UA history, and his 92 3-pointers are one behind Damon Stoudamire in 1993-94 for 7th-best as a Wildcat.

Putting on the brakes

Arizona plays at the 16th-fastest pace in the country, with only Alabama swifter among teams still in the tourney. But with Dayton being one of the slowest teams there was going to be a clash of styles.

The Wildcats won that battle most of the game, getting up quick shots that led to 64 percent shooting in the 1st half before starting the 2nd half off cold. The Flyers, meanwhile, were using as much of the 30-second shot clock as possible but with mixed results.

Yet with about 6 ½ minutes left, and the UA up 13, it did something you hadn’t seen much under Lloyd: a deliberate slowdown on offense.

Arizona took the air out of the ball, using up as much time as possible each possession, taking only seven shots the rest of the way. It made two, but none were within 21 seconds of game time despite Dayton trying to force the issue to spark a comeback.

“We had a few times when we kind of got sped up, but in college it’s a 30-second clock,” said Pelle Larsson, whose teardrop fallaway jumper with 3:07 left was Arizona’s last field goal and made it 70-59. “If you can take off half a minute every possession that’s great for your chances to win if you’re up big. I think we have done that in the past, we just haven’t been as good at it as we are now.”