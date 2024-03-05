Arizona women’s basketball tries to secure NCAA berth at Pac-12 tournament

There hasn’t been a question about whether the Arizona Wildcats would be in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament since the 2018-19 season. Even when the 2020 tournament was canceled due to the pandemic, head coach Adia Barnes and her team were headed towards a high seed and games played in McKale Center. There definitely won’t be NCAA tourney games in Tucson this season, but can the team make it to its third straight Big Dance?

In all likelihood, Arizona is facing a must-win game against Washington when the Pac-12 tournament starts on Wednesday. The Wildcats have a strong resume, hitting many of the selection committee’s stated criteria. What are they?

According to the NCAA DI women’s basketball principles and procedures for the 2023 tournament, the selection criteria: availability of talent (injured/unavailable players), bad losses, common opponents, competitive in losses, conference record, early competition versus late competition, head-to-head outcomes, NET ranking, non-conference record, overall record, Regional Advisory Committee region rankings, significant wins, strength of conference, and strength of schedule.

The irony of the season is that Barnes finally did what fans have been clamoring for the past several years. She scheduled strong despite the Pac-12 being the top league in the country. No one in the conference played more Quad 1 games than the Wildcats, who played in 17 games that would be considered Q1 if the women’s selection committee officially used the quadrant system.

The Wildcats have no losses outside the top two quadrants. Even the worst loss on the schedule—the close defeat at last-place Oregon—is a Q2 loss because it was on the road. The other 13 losses were all to Q1 opponents.

“If I had scheduled a little bit easier, let’s say easier four games in non-conference like I usually have, we would already be in the tournament,” Barnes said. “It would be a question. We would have been a Top 20 team. But I decided to play the Gonzagas, the UNLVs, go to the Bahamas and play two really good teams—a good SEC team when they were healthy and they had lost their best player the game after—and so that’s when we lost those games. And that hurt us because if we were sitting with four more wins right now, we’re at 20 wins. And so that’s the balance and that’s the struggle.”

Now sitting at 16 wins, the Wildcats could conceivably get into the field with one win in the Pac-12 tournament but even that will be a task. The only two teams that have no chance of going to the NCAA Tournament as at-large teams are Arizona State and Oregon. That makes almost any opponent a difficult one.

No. 10 Washington (16-13, 6-12) vs No. 7 Arizona (16-14, 8-10) When: Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2024 @ 7 p.m. MST Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. TV/Streaming info: Pac-12 Networks Radio: Varsity Network

Still, Washington is probably the team Arizona least wanted to see. The two teams split their season series with each winning at home. The Wildcats were in a position to win the meeting in Seattle but execution abandoned them.

With 36 seconds to go and the game tied, former Wildcat guard Kailyn Gilbert grabbed the defensive rebound off a missed 3-pointer from Elle Ladine. Arizona dribbled time off the clock then Gilbert drove the basket, choosing to shoot against three Husky defenders rather than pass to an open Helena Pueyo at the 3-point line. The shot was blocked.

To add insult to injury, Arizona had three fouls to give. Rather than giving them, they allowed Washington to inbound the ball and pass it to an open Lauren Schwartz standing under the basket. It was an easy layup with two seconds left.

The Wildcats almost lost again in Tucson when Schwartz put up a shot at the end of regulation. It went in but was ruled to be after the clock expired and the teams went to overtime—three of them—to decide the game.

The Huskies present problems for a young Arizona team because they play late into the shot clock. Failure to secure rebounds can be demoralizing. The Wildcats must keep UW from making cuts to the basket and grabbing offensive boards. It could be the difference between going to the NCAA tournament or landing in the Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament.