Wildcat Wrap: Arizona men’s tennis splits home series with Bay Area schools

Editor’s note: With several sports going on, Wildcat Wrap serves as a recap that focuses on the Arizona programs that we do not have the time to cover on a regular basis but are certainly worthy of recognition.

Arizona men’s tennis’ perfect record at home came to an end on Saturday.

The Wildcats fell to Stanford 4-3, marking their first loss in a month-and-a-half. Arizona entered the matchup 8-0 at home and 3-0 in Pac-12 play.

Arizona (17-3) beat Cal 4-1 on Friday in what is its fourth-straight ranked victory. The UA is ranked No. 9 in the latest ITA poll, down two spots from last week.

Stanford, which moved up to No. 18 in the latest rankings, won the doubles point and held off Arizona in singles play.

With the loss to Stanford, Arizona is now in second place in the Pac-12 standings. The Wildcats face No. 21 ASU at home this Sunday.

Women’s golf

No. 14 women’s golf placed seventh at the PING/ASU Invitational in Phoenix over the weekend, bolstered by a top-10 showing from Carolina Melgrati.

Arizona shot even across three rounds, finishing 11 strokes back of winner Northwestern. 16 teams competed in the event, including nine from the Pac-12.

Melgrati led Arizona with a 3-under to finish a tie for ninth. Julia Misemer was right behind her at 2-under, while Gile Bite Starkute came in at 1-under.

“We have one more tournament in Napa before Pac-12 Championships, and I feel very good about where we are as a team,” said Arizona head coach Laura Ianello.

Beach Volleyball

No. 19 beach volleyball secured its first ranked win of the season, defeating No. 16 GCU 3-2 last Friday at the GCU Invitational. Arizona also fell to No. 18 Stetson 3-2.

Arizona’s top court pair of Abby Russell and Olivia McElroy led the Wildcats over the Lopes with a straight set victory. Arizona also got points from Annie Kost and Hope Shannon on court No. 2 and Jess Horwath and Kate Phillips on court No. 4.

Arizona is off to Seattle this week to compete in a challenging Pac-12 North Invitational where it will face No. 7 Cal, No. 2 Stanford and No. 1 UCLA as well as unranked Oregon.