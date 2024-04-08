Arizona big man Dylan Anderson to enter transfer portal

Arizona’s front court is growing thin.

Hours after Oumar Ballo announced he was entering the transfer portal, redshirt freshman Dylan Anderson is also hitting the portal.

Andeson, a two-time Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year, sat out the 2023-24 season. He has three years of remaining eligibility.

NEWS: Arizona 7-footer Dylan Anderson intends to enter the transfer portal, he tells @On3sports.



The former 4⭐️ recruit is a two-time Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year. Redshirted this season and will have three years of eligibility remaining. https://t.co/1WTUQQmvDk pic.twitter.com/K81JZgbWm3 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 8, 2024

Anderson is the fourth Arizona player to enter the portal, following Ballo, Paulius Murauskas and Filip Borovicanin.

Arizona now has three open scholarships.

A 7-footer from Gilbert, Ariz, Anderson played 15 games as a true freshman, averaging 1.4 points and 0.6 rebounds. He redshirted this season with the goal of developing for a year before becoming a part of the Wildcats’ rotation in 2024-25.

Anderson’s decision to transfer is possibly an indication that he didn’t see himself getting significant minutes at Arizona next season.

With Ballo, Murauskas, Borovicanin and now Anderson out of the equation, Arizona’s returning front court next season consists of 7-footers Motiejus Krivas and Henri Veessar.

Arizona also welcomes in freshman center Emmanuel Stephen.