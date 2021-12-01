 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ex-Arizona Wildcats reliever Mark Melancon signs with D’Backs

By Ezra Amacher
Mark Melancon is returning to the state that helped launch his baseball career.

The former Arizona Wildcats reliever has signed a two-year, $14 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Melancon was a free agent after spending the 2021 season with the San Diego Padres.

This is Melancon’s third stop in the National League West – he previously pitched for the San Francisco Giants from 2017-2019 – and his ninth MLB team.

Melancon is a 4-time All-Star, most recently this past season with the Padres.

His 244 career saves are the 4th-most among all active pitchers, and he led the NL with 39 saves in 2021.

A native of Wheat Ridge, Colo., Melancon recorded 18 saves in a UA uniform. As a freshman, he appeared in the 2004 College World Series, where he threw 2 2/3 hitless in Arizona’s 7-2 victory over Arkansas.

His third and final season with the Wildcats in 2006 was cut short due to a strained elbow ligament.

