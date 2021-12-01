Ex-Arizona Wildcats reliever Mark Melancon signs with D’Backs

Mark Melancon is returning to the state that helped launch his baseball career.

The former Arizona Wildcats reliever has signed a two-year, $14 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Right-handed reliever Mark Melancon and the Arizona Diamondbacks are in agreement on a two-year, $14 million contract, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN. @Ken_Rosenthal had Melancon going to Arizona. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 1, 2021

Melancon was a free agent after spending the 2021 season with the San Diego Padres.

This is Melancon’s third stop in the National League West – he previously pitched for the San Francisco Giants from 2017-2019 – and his ninth MLB team.

Melancon is a 4-time All-Star, most recently this past season with the Padres.

His 244 career saves are the 4th-most among all active pitchers, and he led the NL with 39 saves in 2021.

A native of Wheat Ridge, Colo., Melancon recorded 18 saves in a UA uniform. As a freshman, he appeared in the 2004 College World Series, where he threw 2 2/3 hitless in Arizona’s 7-2 victory over Arkansas.

His third and final season with the Wildcats in 2006 was cut short due to a strained elbow ligament.