Arizona baseball releases 2022 schedule

There will be at least 31 chances to watch the Arizona Wildcats play baseball in Tucson next season, more if they are able to host postseason games like last year en route to the College World Series.

The UA unveiled its 2022 schedule on Wednesday, a 56-game slate that begins Feb. 18-20 at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas.

Arizona’s 2022 home opener is Feb. 22 at Hi Corbett Field against Grand Canyon, a Tuesday affair ahead of its first home series Feb. 24-27 against Wisconsin-Milwaukee. The Wildcats will play 11 in a row at home, also hosting Dixie State, Texas State and New Mexico before opening Pac-12 play March 11 at Cal.

The UA’s first Pac-12 home series is March 19-21 against Stanford, the team that eliminated it from the CWS in Omaha in June. Arizona will also host UCLA (March 25-27), Washington State (April 8-10), ASU (April 22-24) and Oregon State (May 13-15).

The Wildcats are also guaranteed to play at TD Ameritrade Field in Omaha again in 2022, as they play April 18-19 at Creighton.

Arizona’s 2022 slate features 24 games against teams that made the 2021 NCAA tourney, including three against Grand Canyon—whom the UA beat in the regionals last May in Tucson—and four against reigning Mountain West Conference champion Nevada. All told, 14 of the Wildcats’ final 18 games are against NCAA teams from a season ago.

The Pac-12 will be holding a conference tournament for the first time, with the league’s top eight teams set to play in a double-elimination event May 25-29 in Scottsdale. The 2022 NCAA tourney is set to begin June 3.