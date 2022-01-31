Arizona’s Daniel Susac, Holden Christian named to D1 Baseball’s preseason All-America Team

Arizona begins the 2022 season in just over two weeks when it plays in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas, and it will be doing so with two preseason All-Americans on its roster.

Catcher Daniel Susac and relief pitcher Holden Christian have been named to D1 Baseball’s Preseason All-American team, with Susac landing on the first team and Christian on the second team.

Susac, a sophomore, is the reigning Pac-12 Freshman of the Year after hitting .335 with 12 home runs and 65 RBI while setting numerous school freshman records in 2020. He is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft as a draft-eligible sophomore.

Christian, a senior, went 3-1 with an 0.97 ERA and four saves last season at Loyola Marymount. The left-hander struck out 56 batters in 37 innings and held hitters to a .124 batting average.

Arizona, which is 15th in D1Baseball’s preseason Top 25, is coming off a trip to the College World Series as well as a Pac-12 title. The Wildcats, led by new head coach (and former player) Chip Hale, open their home schedule Feb. 22 against Grand Canyon at Hi Corbett Field.