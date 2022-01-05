Arizona catcher Daniel Susac earns preseason All-American nod

Daniel Susac had one of the best debut seasons in school history in 2021, winning the Pac-12’s Freshman of the Year award while leading Arizona to the College World Series.

For his encore, Susac will be starting out as a preseason All-American.

The sophomore catcher has been tabbed by Collegiate Baseball as a 1st Team All-American, the first UA player to earn that honor since Austin Wells was a 2nd Team preseason choice in 2020.

Susac hit .335 with 12 home runs, 65 RBI, 48 runs and 24 doubles to earn consensus All-American recognition. Collegiate Baseball named him National Co-Freshman of the Year.

A second player with UA ties in Jacob Berry, who transferred to LSU after last season to reunite with ex-Arizona coach Jay Johnson. Berry, who hit .352 with 17 homers and 70 RBI for the Wildcats in 2021, is Collegiate Baseball’s preseason Player of the Year.

Arizona, which is ranked 22nd in Collegiate Baseball’s preseason poll, opens the 2022 season—the first under former Wildcat great Chip Hale—Feb. 18-20 at the College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas. The UA’s home opener is Feb. 22 at Hi Corbett Field against Grand Canyon.