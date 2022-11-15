Arizona baseball releases 2023 schedule

Arizona’s 2022 season ended in Coral Gables, Fla., where it fell to eventual national champion Ole Miss in the NCAA regional final. Along the way the Wildcats played games in Nebraska and New Mexico as well as throughout the Pac-12 footprint.

There will be far less road tripping for the Wildcats in 2023, with 40 of their 53 scheduled games set to be played in their home state.

The UA will play 31 home games at Hi Corbett Field, beginning Feb. 24 with a 3-game series against West Virginia. That’s the start of a 7-game homestand that also includes a midweek game against Cal Baptist and a series with North Dakota State.

Prior to the home opener, the Wildcats will participate in the MLB4 Tournament in Scottsdale Feb. 17-20. Held at Salt River Fields, the Spring Training home of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies, Arizona will face Fresno State, Michigan, Tennessee and UC-San Diego. Pairings for that event are TBD.

Michigan and Tennessee, which was the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, are among 21 games the Wildcats will play against NCAA qualifiers. Most of those are in Pac-12 play, which begins March 10 at home against Cal.

Arizona’s home Pac-12 series are against the Golden Bears as well as Oregon (March 31-April 2), Washington (April 6-8), Utah (April 21-23) and USC (May 18-20). The road conference slate is much tougher, with the Wildcats’ trips including to UCLA (March 17-19), Oregon State (April 28-30) and defending league champ Stanford (May 12-14).

The Wildcats also play a 3-game set at ASU March 24-26, while the Sun Devils come to Hi Corbett for a nonconference game on April 19.

The Pac-12 Tournament is set for May 23-27 in Scottsdale, with a new format that will guarantee all nine participants at least two games but no more than four.

Times and TV info will be released at a later date.