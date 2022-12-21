Former Arizona coach Andy Lopez to be inducted into National College Baseball Hall of Fame

Former Arizona Wildcats Andy Lopez will be inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame in February, a deserving honor for one of the sport’s all-time winningest coach.

Lopez coached Arizona from 2002-15 and led the Wildcats to the 2012 national championship. At Arizona, Lopez amassed a 490-324-1 record and made eight postseason appearances.

Lopez retired in 2015 as one of three coaches to guide three programs to the College World Series (Pepperdine, Florida). He is one of two coaches to win the College World Series with two programs (he won the 1992 national championship at Pepperdine).

In 2002, Lopez took the helm of an Arizona program that had made the postseason just twice in the prior 13 years.

Lopez quickly turned the Wildcats into a west coast power, guiding Arizona to an NCAA Regional in 2003 and a College World Series appearance in 2004.

Lopez later on oversaw Arizona’s relocation from on-campus Jerry Kindall Field at Frank Sancet Stadium to Hi Corbett Field.

In Arizona first season at Hi Corbett in 2012, the Wildcats went 38-17 in the regular season, then went on a perfect 10-0 postseason run that culminated in the program’s fifth College World Series title.

Lopez was named National Coach of the Year in 2012, the third time he'd won the honor (1992, 1996).

Lopez will be inducted as a part of the College Baseball Night of Champions celebration Feb. 2-3 in Omaha.