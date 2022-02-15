Arizona catcher Daniel Susac named to Golden Spikes Award preseason watch list

On the eve of his second—and, unfortunately, final—season at Arizona, catcher Daniel Susac has found his name on yet another preseason list. This one, though, is to signify the best overall player in college baseball.

Susac has been named to the preseason watch list for the Golden Spikes Award, given out annually by USA Baseball to the top amateur player in the country. He is the 10th UA player to make the preseason list since the award was created in 1978, with former Wildcats catcher Austin Wells the last to make the list in 2020.

Arizona’s lone Golden Spikes winner is Terry Francona, in 1980.

The reigning Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and unanimous preseason All-American, Susac hit .335 with 12 home runs, 65 RBI, 48 runs scored and 37 extra-base hits, setting several school freshman records along the way. He is a draft-eligible sophomore and projected to go in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

Arizona opens the 2022 season on Friday against Kansas State at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas, where it will also face Oklahoma and Texas Tech. The Wildcats’ home opener is Feb. 22 against Grand Canyon at Hi Corbett Field.