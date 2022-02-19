Arizona baseball crushes Oklahoma at State Farm Showdown in Texas

Playing in Texas continues to suit the Arizona Wildcats.

The UA used a pair of big innings to beat Oklahoma 14-4 on Saturday evening during the second day of the State Farm College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The Wildcats scored five times in the bottom of the third, with the big blows coming via 2-run triples by Mac Bingham and Tanner O’Tremba, then turned a 7-4 lead into a runaway with seven runs in the seventh. That frame began with a solo home run from O’Tremba, his second in as many games, then included back-to-back bases-loaded walks as well as a 2-run Bingham double.

Bingham was 2 for 5 with 4 RBI, while O’Tremba was 3 for 5 with 3 RBI. Five Wildcats had at least two hits as part of a 15-hit barrage.

Left-hander Quinn Flanagan got the win with 2.1 innings of relief, coming on after starter Garrett Irvin went the first four innings. Four UA pitchers combined to strike out 12 Oklahoma batters.

The UA, which beat Kansas State 8-6 on Friday, is 6-0 in Texas tourney games the past two seasons, sweeping four at the Frisco Classic last March. Two of those in 2021 were against Oklahoma.

Arizona finishes the tournament Sunday at 1:30 p.m. MT against Texas Tech, then fly back to Tucson for the home opener Tuesday against Grand Canyon at Hi Corbett Field.