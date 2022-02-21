Arizona rises to No. 11 in D1Baseball rankings

A successful opening weekend in Texas gave an early indication of how good this Arizona team is going to be under new coach Chip Hale. And the new D1Baseball.com rankings reflect that.

The Wildcats (3-0) have moved up to No. 11 in the latest rankings, four spots better than its preseason spot, after sweeping three games at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas.

The last of those wins was a 13-2 victory over then-No. 14 Texas Tech, which dropped to No. 20.

The UA scored 35 runs in beating Kansas State, Oklahoma and Texas Tech in the 6-team tourney, the only squad to go unbeaten. Additionally, its starting pitchers only allowed three runs in 13 innings of work.

Arizona is one of three ranked Pac-12 schools, along with No. 6 Stanford and No. 14 Oregon State.

Arizona will host Grand Canyon on Tuesday night at Hi Corbett Field for its home opener before playing a 4-game set Thursday through Monday at home against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.