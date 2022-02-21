Arizona’s Tanner O’Tremba, Dawson Netz named Pac-12 Baseball Player and Pitcher of the Week

While Arizona brings back a healthy amount of key contributors from last year’s College World Series team, some Wildcats with smaller roles last season are taking on much bigger ones in 2022.

Several have already shown how much of an impact they can make in just one weekend, with a pair getting recognized by the Pac-12 for their efforts.

Outfielder Tanner O’Tremba is the Pac-12 Player of the Week, while right-hander Dawson Netz is Pitcher of the Week, giving Arizona a sweep of the first set of conference awards.

O’Tremba, a junior, hit .500 (7 of 14) with 2 home runs and 7 RBI in helping Arizona sweep a trio of games at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas. He homered in the first two games and had three hits apiece in the final two, including a 3-for-5 performance with 3 RBI against Texas Tech, his former team.

In 2021, his first season with the UA, O’Tremba batted .269 with 2 homers and 14 RBI in 30 games including 17 starts.

Netz, a sophomore, threw five shutout innings on Sunday with six strikeouts to pick up his first career win. He made 28 appearances in 2021, including two spot starts, and had a 4.50 ERA in 34 innings.

Arizona, which moved up to No. 11 in the latest D1Baseball rankings, plays its home opener Tuesday at 6 p.m. MT at Hi Corbett Field against Grand Canyon, the start of a 10-game homestand before Pac-12 play begins.