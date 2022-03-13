Daniel Susac powers Arizona baseball to win at Cal to take weekend series

Arizona has opened Pac-12 play with a road series win for the first time since 2017, and it did so by putting the deciding game out of reach early.

The Wildcats (12-4, 2-1) scored nine runs in the top of the first to pace a 13-5 victory at Cal on Sunday afternoon.

Catcher Daniel Susac hit two home runs in the first, becoming the first UA player to homer twice in the same inning since Kenny Corley in 1998. Susac gave the Wildcats a 2-0 lead with a 2-run homer, then added a 3-run blast for the last of seven runs plated with two outs.

Noah Turley added a 2-run homer in the second, going 2 for 4 with three RBI, while Tanner O’Tremba had four hits and both Tyler Casagrande and Tommy Splaine added three hits. The Wildcats had 17 hits for the second straight game, also doing so in Saturday’s 10-4 victory.

Dawson Netz threw six innings to improve to 2-0.

Arizona completes its 4-game road trip with a Monday game at Pacific before returning home to host No. 2 Stanford, the Pac-12 preseason favorite and the team that eliminated the Wildcats from the College World Series last June.