Daniel Susac powers Arizona baseball past Washington

It’s not hard to see why Daniel Susac is likely to go in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft. Games like he had Friday just reaffirmed good start status.

Susac went 4 for 5 with two home runs and six RBI and also gunned out a potential base stealer at second from his knees in Arizona’s 8-3 win at Washington.

It was the 18th multi-hit game of the season for Susac, a draft-eligible sophomore who entered the night second in the country with 46 hits. It was also his second multi-homer game and gives him three on the first two games of the current 5-game road trip

Susac put Arizona (19-7, 7-3 Pac-12) up 2-0 in the third with a towering 2-run bomb. He had an RBI single during a 2-run 4th, hit a solo blast in the 6th and added a 2-run single in the 8th.

Chase Davis hit a solo homer in the 7th, his team-leading ninth this season, while Tommy Splaine and Noah Turley added two hits apiece. The Wildcats finished with 13 hits.

TJ Nichols improved to 4-1 with seven strong innings. He allowed three hits with five strikeouts and three walks. Two came in the bottom of the 5th and, combined with two wild pitches, led to a pair of runs for Washington (14-11, 5-5) to get within 4-3.

Arizona can clinch its first series at Washington since 2012 with a win Saturday at 2 pm PT.