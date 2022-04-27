Groin injury to sideline former Arizona star Kevin Newman with Pirates

Former Arizona Wildcats standout Kevin Newman could miss up to five weeks with a groin injury, it was announced Wednesday.

The 28-year-old shortstop was hitting .250 with eight RBI in 14 games this season for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who took him in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft. Known more for his defense, Newman was a Gold Glove finalist in 2021 but had already committed four errors (one more than all of last season) this spring.

Newman left Tuesday night’s home loss to the Milwaukee Brewers with groin soreness and was diagnosed with a strain. He was placed on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday, but expected recovery time is three to five weeks.

From 2013-15 Newman hit .337 with Arizona, including .370 as a junior. In 367 career games with the Pirates he’s hitting .257 with 18 home runs and 127 RBI, batting .308 with 12 homers and 64 RBI as a rookie in 2019.