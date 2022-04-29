Former Arizona pitcher Tylor Megill throws first five innings of Mets combined no-hitter

Former Arizona pitcher Tylor Megill will forever be a part of New York Mets history.

Megill pitched the first five innings of the Mets’ combined no-hitter, a 3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. It’s just the second no-hitter in the franchise’s 60 year history.

Megill struck out five and walked three batters before handing the ball over to the New York bullpen in the sixth inning. Megill and four Mets relievers combined to throw the no-hitter, with Edwin Diaz closing the game in the ninth.

Tylor Megill strikes out 3 in the 5th! pic.twitter.com/vNkeKOfs5s — SNY (@SNYtv) April 30, 2022

Megill left the mound with a 1.93 ERA. The 26-year old is 4-0 on the season and a big reason why the Mets have the best record in baseball.

Big Drip continues to dominate. pic.twitter.com/OBFBzeWE9b — New York Mets (@Mets) April 30, 2022

A 6-foot-6 righty, Megill began his college career at Loyola Marymount before transferring to Arizona. He pitched two seasons for the Wildcats (2017-2018). As a senior, he posted a 1-3 record with a 4.73 ERA over 19 appearances.

The Mets selected Megill in the eighth round of the 2018 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut last June.

Megill was unexpectedly named New York’s Opening Day starter this year after Max Scherzer missed the beginning of the year with a right hamstring injury.

Megill pitched five scoreless innings on Opening Day, leading New York to a 5-1 victory over Washington.

Megill’s previous start before tonight was back in Arizona, where he threw 6.2 innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out seven in the Mets’ 6-2 win over the Diamondbacks on April 24.

Megill’s next start will likely come May 4 versus Atlanta.

For now, the former Wildcat is still processing what just happened.