Arizona baseball wins in 11 innings at Washington to complete road sweep

Late-inning heroics have been Arizona’s thing much of the season. On Sunday it needed extra-inning heroics.

The Wildcats used two hits and two Washington fielding errors to plate a run in the 11th, winning 7-6 to complete a 3-game sweep of the Huskies. It was their first-ever road sweep in Seattle, where they hadn’t previously won a series since 2012.

Arizona (21-7, 9-3) extended its lead over the field in the Pac-12 to 1.5 games by improving to 8-1 this season in games decided by two or fewer runs. It also had to bounce back after blowing a 3-run lead in the 8th.

Mac Bingham scored the winning run in the 11th after Tanner O’Tremba singled past the UW shortstop. Left fielder Luke Rohleder bobbled the ball as he tried to line up for a throw home, and Bingham—who had led off the inning by reaching on an error—took off after initially being held up at third. Daniel Susac singled in between Bingham and O’Tremba in the 11th, the last of Arizona’s nine hits.

Trevor Long then threw a 1-2-3 bottom of the 11th, his third inning of work, to get the win.

Long was on the mound in the 9th when Washington (14-13, 5-7) had three singles but couldn’t score the winning run. After the third hit, UW’s Cam Clayton rounded third and then slipped trying to get back to the back, getting tagged out by Arizona’s Garen Caulfield.

Washington scored three in the bottom of the 8th off Chris Barraza and UA closer Holden Christian. Arizona had made it 6-3 in the top of the 7th on a 2-out, 2-run triple from Chase Davis, giving the Wildcats 78 runs in the 7th and 8th innings this season.

Arizona jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second thanks to four walks and a 3-run double from Bingham. Washington got single runs in the second, third and fifth before tying it up in the 8th.

The UA completes its 5-game road trip Tuesday at ASU, a nonconference game slated for a 6 p.m. PT start. The Wildcats return home Friday to host Washington State.