Daniel Susac makes Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list

The top player in the Pac-12 is also one of the best in college baseball. Don’t just believe us, or the big-league scouts. The Golden Spikes Award also realizes this.

Arizona’s Daniel Susac has made the midseason watch list for the Golden Spikes Award, given annually the nation’s top amateur baseball player. Susac was on the award’s preseason watch list back in February.

Another huge honor rolls in for your current Pac-12 batting leader #GoldenSpikes | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/Zu48wjBaOM — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) April 5, 2022

Susac, the reigning Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and a consensus preseason All-American, leads the Pac-12 with a .416 batting average while hitting six home runs and 30 RBI. He has 52 hits in 28 games, second-most in the country, and his 13 doubles as tied for 14th nationally.

The Golden Spikes Award has been given out since 2012, and Susac is the eighth UA player to make its midseason list. Semifinalists will be announced May 24, with finalists announced June 8 and the winner announced June 24.

Susac and the rest of Arizona are in action at 6 p.m. PT Tuesday at ASU for a nonconference game. The Wildcats (21-7, 9-3 Pac-12) are home Friday to take on Washington State.