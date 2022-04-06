Arizona baseball projected as No. 5 overall seed in NCAA tournament

Losing at ASU on Tuesday night won’t sit well with anyone connected to the Arizona baseball program, but Wildcat Nation woke up Wednesday to some much better news.

D1Baseball released its midseason NCAA Tournament projections, slotting the UA as the No. 5 overall seed, which would put the Wildcats in line to host both regionals and Super Regionals as they did last year on their way to the College World Series when they were a No. 6 seed.

Per D1Baseball, Arizona (21-8) would host Wake Forest (21-7), Cal Poly (18-11) and UNLV, taking on UNLV (20-9) in the opening round. Wake currently sits No. 9 in the RPI, one spot ahead of Arizona.

If Arizona were to win that regional it would host the winner of the Spokane Regional hosted by No. 12 Gonzaga. That pod is projected to include Oregon, Virginia Tech and Central Michigan.

The Pac-12 is projected to have five teams in the NCAA tourney, with three hosting regionals.

And in case you were wondering about some former Arizona players and coaches, LSU is projected to be the No. 2 seed … in Austin, where Texas is slotted in as the No. 7 overall seed.

Arizona, which leads the Pac-12 with a 9-3 record, hosts Washington State (9-18, 2-10) this weekend.