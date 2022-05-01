Bears release former Arizona quarterback Nick Foles

If any team in the NFL is in need of a G.O.A.T., one just went on the market.

The Chicago Bears have released former Arizona Wildcats quarterback Nick Foles, ending a 2-year tenure with that franchise.

Foles, 33, started 10 games for Chicago in 2020-21, including once in 2021 when he led the Bears to a last-second comeback win at Seattle in December. This was the final play of his Bears tenure:

Chicago was Foles’ fifth NFL team. He played twice for the Philadelphia Eagles, who drafted him in the 3rd round in 2012 and with whom he won Super Bowl LII in 2018, and Foles has also spent time with the St. Louis Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars.

For his career, Foles has thrown for 14,003 yards and 82 touchdowns during the regular season, adding 11 postseason TDs including three in Super Bowl LII to earn him MVP honors.

The Bears set in motion Foles’ release in late March when they signed Trevor Siemian to a 2-year deal to serve as Justin Fields’ backup.