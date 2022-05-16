Arizona’s Mac Bingham wins Pac-12 baseball Player of the Week

Arizona came to play over the weekend, taking 2 of 3 from the No. 2 team in the country. It was an all-around effort, with the Wildcats scoring 24 runs against an Oregon State squad that had allowed just 22 in their previous four Pac-12 series, but one UA player stood out from the pack and was rewarded by the league for his performance.

Center fielder Mac Bingham has won Pac-12 Player of the Week honors, the first time he’s won the award and third time a UA hitter has gotten it this season.

Bingham was 6 for 14 in the series win over Oregon State, driving in five runs including a 2-out, 3-run home run that sparked Arizona’s rally in Sunday’s 10-5 win. He had two hits in each game, scored twice and doubled twice to raise his average to .277 this season.

“You look at him at the beginning of the season and look at him now and it’s a completely different hitter, in my opinion,” UA left fielder Chase Davis said of Bingham, who missed the fall due to a shoulder injury and was hitting just .196 through the first 12 games this season.

Arizona could have swept the weekly awards, but left-handed pitcher Garrett Irvin was snubbed despite holding OSU to a run on three hits while striking out a season-high nine over seven innings in Saturday’s 5-2 win. The award went to UCLA’s Max Rajcic, who allowed one hit over eight innings with 14 strikeouts in a win against Washington State.

Bingham is the third UA player to win Pac-12 Player of the Week, joining Tanner O’Tremba and Daniel Susac. Dawson Netz won the first Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week award this season.

The UA (35-18, 16-11 Pac-12) finishes the regular season Thursday through Saturday at Oregon (31-21, 15-12) before playing in the inaugural Pac-12 Tournament next week in Scottsdale.