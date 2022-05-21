Arizona baseball falls at Oregon in regular season finale, suffers first sweep since 2019

The regular season is over for Arizona, and the postseason begins Wednesday. Unfortunately, the latter starts with the Wildcats facing the same team they just lost three in a row to.

The UA lost 5-3 at Oregon on Saturday afternoon in its regular season finale, getting swept in a series for the first time since April 2019.

Arizona (35-21, 16-14) will be the No. 5 seed in the inaugural Pac-12 Tournament, which begins Wednesday in Scottsdale. It will open the double-elimination tourney against No. 4 Oregon (35-21, 18-12) at 9 a.m. PT.

The Wildcats managed just six hits, with Oregon starter Jace Stoffal retiring 16 in a row between the second and seventh. A 2-out RBI single in the eighth by Daniel Susac kept the UA from being shut out for the second time in 12 games after going more than four years without failing to score.

Down 4-1, Arizona had the tying man at the plate in the eighth in Tanner O’Tremba but he struck out with runners on first and second. The Ducks then added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth on a bases-loaded walk, but Arizona again brought the tying man up in the ninth after Tommy Splaine—who had three hits—drove in a pair with a 2-out single.

Blake Paugh, who came on as a pinch hitter in the eighth, struck out to end the game.

Oregon scored three runs in the bottom of the second off UA starter Anthony ‘Tonko’ Susac, who lasted only 1.2 innings. Since winning back-to-back starts with five-inning outings against New Mexico State and Nevada, Susac has allowed 11 runs over just seven innings in his last three starts.

Pac-12 Tourney field set

As the No. 5 seed, Arizona will be in the top division with No. 1 Stanford (37-14), No. 4 Oregon and No. 8 ASU (25-30). The Wildcats went 5-4 against that trio, sweeping Stanford and taking two of three from the Sun Devils.

The bottom division features No. 2 Oregon State (41-13), No. 3 UCLA (35-20), No. 6 Cal (28-25) and No. 7 Washington (30-24).

If Arizona wins its first game Wednesday it will play the Stanford/ASU winner at approximately 4:45 p.m. PT Thursday. If it loses it will play the Stanford/ASU loser at 9 a.m. PT Thursday in an elimination game.

Teams that win their first two games get Friday off, with division finals set for Saturday. The Pac-12 title game is set for 7 p.m. PT Sunday and will be shown on ESPN2, with all other games on the Pac-12 Network.