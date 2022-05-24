5 Arizona baseball players earn Pac-12 all-conference honors

Arizona landed five players on the Pac-12’s all-conference baseball team, but it was the absence of one Wildcat that may have been most notable.

Catcher Daniel Susac, outfielder Tanner O’Tremba and right-handed pitcher Quinn Flanagan were named to the all-conference team, while lefty Garrett Irvin and outfielder Chase Davis received honorable mention nods.

Susac led the Pac-12 with 87 hits, the fourth-most by an Arizona player in the regular season since 2006, and was fourth in batting at .362 with 19 doubles, nine home runs and 52 RBI. Those numbers were also good enough for Susac to make the cut as a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, given to the country’s top amateur baseball player.

O’Tremba was sixth in batting, at .358, along with 18 doubles, eight homers and 49 RBI. Flanagan posted a 4-1 record and 1.47 ERA in 43 innings, appearing in 29 games with one start; he struck out 46 against just 12 walks.

Irvin went 5-3 with a 2.65 ERA in 14 starts, striking out 60 over 85 innings, which was second-most in the Pac-12. And Davis hit 16 homers, tied for second in the Pac-12 with 10 in conference play, tying a school record, while hitting .282 with 48 RBI and 43 walks.

The UA did not have any players on the conference’s all-defensive team, despite leading the Pac-12 with 50 double plays turned. Shortstop Nik McClaughry, who led the Pac-12 in assists with 170 and had a .980 fielding percentage with five errors on 249 total chances, was passed over for Stanford shortstop Adam Crampton, the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year who had one fewer error but only 132 assists.

Here are the other Pac-12 individual award winners:

* Player of the Year: Jacob Melton, Oregon State

* Pitcher of the Year: Alex Williams, Stanford

* Freshman of the Year: Braden Montgomery, Stanford

* Coach of the Year: David Esquer, Stanford

Arizona opens the Pac-12 Tournament against Oregon at 9 a.m. PT Wednesday in Scottsdale. The Wildcats (35-21) lost all three games to the Ducks in Eugene over the weekend.