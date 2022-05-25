Pac-12 baseball tournament: Arizona vs. Oregon: Game time, TV channel, radio, how to watch online

It’s game day! Pac-12 Tournament style!

The inaugural Pac-12 Baseball Tournament gets underway Wednesday morning when the Arizona Wildcats take on the Oregon Ducks to start the 8-team, double elimination event.

Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow along online:

Arizona-Oregon game time, details:

Date: Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Wednesday, May 25, 2022 Time: 9 a.m. PT

9 a.m. PT Location: Scottsdale Stadium; Scottsdale, Ariz.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Oregon on?

Arizona-Oregon will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. JB Long will handle play-by-play duties.

How can I watch Arizona-Oregon online?

The stream of Arizona-Oregon can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-TCU on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Oregon on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Oregon?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Pregame coverage: