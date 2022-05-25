Pac-12 baseball tournament: Arizona vs. Oregon: Game time, TV channel, radio, how to watch online

It’s game day! Pac-12 Tournament style!
The inaugural Pac-12 Baseball Tournament gets underway Wednesday morning when the Arizona Wildcats take on the Oregon Ducks to start the 8-team, double elimination event.
Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow along online:
Arizona-Oregon game time, details:
- Date: Wednesday, May 25, 2022
- Time: 9 a.m. PT
- Location: Scottsdale Stadium; Scottsdale, Ariz.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Oregon on?
Arizona-Oregon will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. JB Long will handle play-by-play duties.
How can I watch Arizona-Oregon online?
The stream of Arizona-Oregon can be viewed at Pac-12.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-TCU on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Oregon on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Oregon?
By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Loading comments...