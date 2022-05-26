Arizona baseball vs. Stanford: Game time, TV channel, radio, how to watch online

It’s game day! Pac-12 Tournament style!
The fifth-seeded Arizona Wildcats (36-21) are in the winner’s bracket of the inaugural Pac-12 Baseball Tournament and hope to stay there when they face the top-seeded Stanford Cardinal (38-14).
Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow along online:
Arizona-Stanford game time, details:
- Date: Thursday, May 26, 2022
- Time: 4:45 p.m. PT (approx.)
- Location: Scottsdale Stadium; Scottsdale, Ariz.
- Season series: Arizona won all three games vs. Stanford at Hi Corbett Field in March.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Stanford on?
Arizona-Stanford will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Roxy Bernstein will handle play-by-play duties.
How can I watch Arizona-Stanford online?
The stream of Arizona-Stanford can be viewed at Pac-12.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Stanford on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Stanford on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Stanford?
Pregame coverage:
