Arizona baseball vs. Stanford: Game time, TV channel, radio, how to watch online

By Brian J. Pedersen
It’s game day! Pac-12 Tournament style!

The fifth-seeded Arizona Wildcats (36-21) are in the winner’s bracket of the inaugural Pac-12 Baseball Tournament and hope to stay there when they face the top-seeded Stanford Cardinal (38-14).

Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow along online:

Arizona-Stanford game time, details:

  • Date: Thursday, May 26, 2022
  • Time: 4:45 p.m. PT (approx.)
  • Location: Scottsdale Stadium; Scottsdale, Ariz.
  • Season series: Arizona won all three games vs. Stanford at Hi Corbett Field in March.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Stanford on?

Arizona-Stanford will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Roxy Bernstein will handle play-by-play duties.

How can I watch Arizona-Stanford online?

The stream of Arizona-Stanford can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Stanford on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Stanford on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Stanford?

Pregame coverage:

Pac-12 Baseball Tournament schedule

(all games on Pac-12 Network, unless noted)

Thursday

Game 5: Oregon (35-22) vs. ASU (25-31), 9 a.m. PT

Game 6: Washington (30-25) vs. UCLA (35-21), 45 minutes after Game 5 ends

Game 7: Arizona (36-21) vs. Stanford (38-14), approx. 4:45 p.m. PT

Game 8: Oregon State (42-13) vs. Cal (29-25), 45 minutes after Game 7 ends

Friday

Game 9: Oregon/ASU winner vs. Arizona/Stanford loser, 3 p.m. PT

Game 10: Washington/UCLA winner vs. Oregon State/Cal loser, 45 minutes after Game 9 ends

Saturday

Game 11: Arizona/Stanford winner vs. Game 9 winner, 9 a.m. PT

Game 12: Oregon State/Cal winner vs. Game 10 winner, 45 minutes after Game 11 ends

Game 13 (if necessary): Game 11 winner vs. Game 11 loser, approx. 4:45 p.m. PT

Game 14 (if necessary): Game 12 winner vs. Game 12 loser, approx 4:45 p.m. PT or 45 minutes after Game 13

Sunday

Game 15: championship, 7 p.m. PT (ESPN2)

