Arizona baseball vs. Stanford: Game time, TV channel, radio, how to watch online

It’s game day! Pac-12 Tournament style!

The fifth-seeded Arizona Wildcats (36-21) are in the winner’s bracket of the inaugural Pac-12 Baseball Tournament and hope to stay there when they face the top-seeded Stanford Cardinal (38-14).

Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow along online:

Arizona-Stanford game time, details:

Date: Thursday, May 26, 2022

Thursday, May 26, 2022 Time: 4:45 p.m. PT (approx.)

4:45 p.m. PT (approx.) Location: Scottsdale Stadium; Scottsdale, Ariz.

Scottsdale Stadium; Scottsdale, Ariz. Season series: Arizona won all three games vs. Stanford at Hi Corbett Field in March.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Stanford on?

Arizona-Stanford will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Roxy Bernstein will handle play-by-play duties.

How can I watch Arizona-Stanford online?

The stream of Arizona-Stanford can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Stanford on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Stanford on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Stanford?

