Arizona baseball vs. ASU: Game time, TV channel, radio, how to watch online

By Brian J. Pedersen
It’s game day! And a rivalry one, to boot!

The fifth-seeded Arizona Wildcats (36-22) will try to stay alive in the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament when they face the 8th-seeded ASU Sun Devils (26-31) in an elimination game.

The winner gets to play top-seeded Stanford on Saturday.

Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow along online:

Arizona-ASU game time, details:

  • Date: Friday, May 27, 2022
  • Time: 3 p.m. PT
  • Location: Scottsdale Stadium; Scottsdale, Ariz.
  • Season series: Arizona and ASU split four meetings, with the UA taking two of three at home and ASU winning a lone game in Phoenix.

Which TV channel is Arizona-ASU on?

Arizona-ASU will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.

How can I watch Arizona-ASU online?

The stream of Arizona-ASU can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-ASU on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-ASU on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-ASU?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Pregame coverage:

Pac-12 Baseball Tournament schedule

(all games on Pac-12 Network, unless noted)

Friday

Game 9: ASU (26-31) vs. Arizona (36-22), 3 p.m. PT

Game 10: UCLA (36-21) vs. Cal (29-26), 45 minutes after Game 9 ends

Saturday

Game 11: Stanford (39-14) vs. ASU/Arizona winner, 9 a.m. PT

Game 12: Oregon State (43-13) vs. UCLA/Cal winner, 45 minutes after Game 11 ends

Game 13 (if necessary): Game 11 winner vs. Game 11 loser, approx. 4:45 p.m. PT

Game 14 (if necessary): Game 12 winner vs. Game 12 loser, approx 4:45 p.m. PT or 45 minutes after Game 13

Sunday

Game 15: championship, 7 p.m. PT (ESPN2)

