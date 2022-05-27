Arizona baseball vs. ASU: Game time, TV channel, radio, how to watch online

It’s game day! And a rivalry one, to boot!
The fifth-seeded Arizona Wildcats (36-22) will try to stay alive in the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament when they face the 8th-seeded ASU Sun Devils (26-31) in an elimination game.
The winner gets to play top-seeded Stanford on Saturday.
Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow along online:
Arizona-ASU game time, details:
- Date: Friday, May 27, 2022
- Time: 3 p.m. PT
- Location: Scottsdale Stadium; Scottsdale, Ariz.
- Season series: Arizona and ASU split four meetings, with the UA taking two of three at home and ASU winning a lone game in Phoenix.
Which TV channel is Arizona-ASU on?
Arizona-ASU will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.
How can I watch Arizona-ASU online?
The stream of Arizona-ASU can be viewed at Pac-12.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-ASU on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-ASU on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-ASU?
By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Pregame coverage:
- Pac-12 Baseball Tournament: Stanford’s bats send Arizona to loser’s bracket, will face ASU in elimination game
- 5 Arizona baseball players earn Pac-12 all-conference honors
