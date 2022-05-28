Arizona baseball vs. Stanford in Pac-12 Tournament: Game time, TV channel, radio, how to watch online

It’s game day! Pac-12 Tournament style!

The fifth-seeded Arizona Wildcats (37-22) get another crack at top-seeded Stanford Cardinal (39-14) in what could be the first of two games between the teams to determine who makes the conference tourney final.

Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow along online:

Arizona-Stanford game time, details:

Date: Saturday, May 28, 2022

Saturday, May 28, 2022 Time: 9 a.m. PT

9 a.m. PT Location: Scottsdale Stadium; Scottsdale, Ariz.

Scottsdale Stadium; Scottsdale, Ariz. Season series: Arizona holds a 3-1 lead, sweeping Stanford at Hi Corbett Field in March before the Cardinal won 15-8 on Thursday.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Stanford on?

Arizona-Stanford will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.

How can I watch Arizona-Stanford online?

The stream of Arizona-Stanford can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Stanford on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Stanford on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Stanford?

