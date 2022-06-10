Arizona’s Daniel Susac invited to MLB Draft Combine

His college career is almost certainly over, but Daniel Susac will be representing Arizona at least one more time before embarking on what figures to be a long professional existence.

Susac is one of 255 players who will be participating in the 2022 MLB Draft combine June 14-20 at Petco Park in San Diego.

Fresh off becoming the 10th player in UA history to record 100 hits in a season, Susac will show off his talents for pro scouts ahead of what’s expected to be a first-round selection in the July draft. Baseball America ranks him as the No. 11 prospect in the draft, with recent mock drafts have him going in the top 15.

Besides serving as a talent showcase, the draft combine also includes a financial incentive for attendees who go through a pre-draft MRI program. Per Baseball America, participants who get drafted would have to be offered a signing bonus worth at least 75 percent of their assigned draft slot value, with players picked after the 10th round guaranteed at least $50,000 for their bonus.

The No. 11 pick, for example, has a $4,778,200 value, so if Susac were taken in that spot he’d have to be offered at least $3,583,650. Players who qualify for these benefits who don’t get such a qualifying offer from the clubs that draft them would become free agents.

Susac is one of several players with ties to the UA or the Tucson area who will be at the combine. Also attending is former Wildcats slugger Jacob Berry, who followed ex-Arizona coach Jay Johnson to LSU for 2022; former UA commit Justin Crawford, now pledged to LSU; Vail Cienega P/OF Isaiah Jackson, who is committed to ASU; Nogales P Roman Bracamonte, who is committed to New Mexico State; and Chandler Hamilton OF Gavin Turley, the younger brother of UA 1B/DH Noah Turley who is committed to Oregon State.