Arizona catcher Daniel Susac picks up 2 more All-American nods

The accolades keep on rolling in for Daniel Susac, who on Wednesday was named to two more All-American teams while gaining eligibility for a third.

The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and Perfect Game both have Susac as a second-team All-American, joining Collegiate Baseball doing the same last week. He also made the first team of the American Baseball Coaches Association’s West All-Region team, which makes him eligible for that organization’s All-American team that will come out next week.

Susac, a two-time all-conference first-team selection and the 2021 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, hit .366 with 12 home runs and 61 RBI as a sophomore. He became the 10th player in school history with 100 hits in a season, adding 19 doubles while scoring 50 runs and posting an OPS of 1.011.

Projected to be a first-round pick in next month’s MLB Draft, Susac is currently in San Diego as part of the MLB Draft combine.