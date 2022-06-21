Arizona OF Chase Davis to try out for USA Baseball Collegiate National Team

Team USA will again have some Arizona flavor to it this summer.

Outfielder Chase Davis has accepted an invitation to play for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team, the second year in a row a Wildcats player has been on the squad.

Blessed to have accepted an invite to get a chance to represent the USA Collegiate National Team this summer! #StarsAndStripes ✌ pic.twitter.com/Gr1AC7B0yB — Chase Davis (@chasedavis916) June 21, 2022

Davis is coming off a breakout 2022 season in which he led Arizona with 18 home runs, sixth-most in school history, and drove in 54 ribs e while also playing stellar defense in left field.

Team USA’s training camp is set for June 30-July 4 in North Carolina, where a group of about 50 players will be pared down to 26. That team will represent the US at a tournament in the Netherlands July 9-15.

Davis was set to participate in the Cape Cod Summer League, where shortstop Nik McClaughry is also playing. He can still join his team after the USA stint is over.

Arizona has had 21 players play for Team USA including Daniel Susac last season.