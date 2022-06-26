Former Arizona reliever Javyn Pimental transfers to Missouri

Arizona hasn’t landed anyone from the NCAA transfer portal since its 2022 season ended a few weeks ago. The same can’t be said for other teams pulling out players who began their careers with the Wildcats.

Left-handed pitcher Javyn Pimental announced Sunday he was transferring to Missouri after two seasons at Arizona. The Hawaiian native is the first of the UA’s eight transfers from this year’s team to find a new school.

I’d like to thank God, my family, teammates, and friends that have continued to support me through my career. Thank you to the city of Tucson and their fans. I have decided to transfer to the University of Missouri. Go Tigers! pic.twitter.com/eR1l0b7GRD — Javyn Pimental (@JavynPimental) June 26, 2022

Pimental was 1-1 with a 3.90 ERA in 22 appearances for Arizona as a redshirt freshman, all out of the bullpen. He struck out 22 batters over 30 innings but also allowed 16 walks, including both batters he faced against Ole Miss in the Coral Gables Regional opener.

Both of those walks would come around to score in a 7-4 loss to the Rebels, who went on to win the College World Series.

Pimental’s final appearance for the UA was a scoreless 2-inning effort in a 4-3 upset win over No. 6 national seed Miami on June 5, advancing the Wildcats to the regional final where they lost again to Ole Miss.

Missouri is coming off a 2022 season in which it went 28-23 overall but just 10-20 in the SEC, missing out on the conference tournament. The Tigers last made the NCAA Tournament in 2012, its final year in the Big 12.