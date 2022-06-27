Arizona catcher Daniel Susac named unanimous All-American

Where Daniel Susac will rank among the best Arizona baseball players in school history is subjective, but does know he’s among a select group of 13 Wildcat greats.

Susac is a unanimous All-American for the second consecutive season, making him the 13th UA player in school history to achieve multiple unanimous All-American nods.

The sophomore catcher appeared on all six major All-American lists, making the second team in five of six. He was also an ABCA First Team West All-Region selection along with making the first team of the Pac-12 All-Conference squad.

Susac, who was Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2021, hit .366 in 2022 with 12 home runs and 61 RBI. He became the 10th player in school history to log 100 hits, his 33 multi-hit games ranking fourth-best in school history.

He is expected to be taken in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft next month.