NCAA Baseball: Rain postpones first day of Coral Gables Regional

CORAL GABLES, Fla.—Mother Nature is off to a 1-0 start in the NCAA Tournament.

Heavy rain has washed out the first day of the Coral Gables Regional, postponing both games that were scheduled for Friday at Alex Rodriguez Park. Those games have been shifted to Saturday, though the same tropical system impacting south Florida could still be impacting the area.

As it stands, Arizona is now scheduled to face Ole Miss on Saturday, with a start time of 55 minutes after Canisius and regional host Miami finish their game that is set to begin at 9 a.m. PT.

Arizona (37-23) hasn’t had a game postponed by weather since May 2019, when it had a home contest against USC wiped out by rain. Not being able to play that game may have contributed to the Wildcats missing the NCAA tourney that year, as their Pac-12 record finished at 15-14.

With Friday’s games postponed, the earliest the Coral Gables Regional will wrap up is Monday. It may end up needing to go into Tuesday, which last happened for Arizona in 2011 when it fell to Texas A&M in College Station in the regional final.