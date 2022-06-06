Arizona baseball vs. Ole Miss in NCAA Tournament: Game time, TV channel, radio, how to watch online

It’s game day! Potentially the last one of the year, but hopefully not!

The Arizona Wildcats (39-24) continue to fight their way through the NCAA Baseball Tournament, taking on the Ole Miss Rebels (34-22) in the Coral Gables Regional final.

The UA, which lost 7-4 to Ole Miss in Saturday’s opening round, would need to beat the Rebels twice in order to advance to the Super Regionals. Arizona beat Ole Miss 2-1 in the Super Regionals in 2021 to reach the College World Series.

Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow along online:

Arizona-Ole Miss game time, details:

Date: Monday, June 6, 2022

Monday, June 6, 2022 Time: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Location: Alex Rodriguez Park; Coral Gables, Fla.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Ole Miss on?

Arizona-Ole Miss will be televised on the ESPN+. Roy Philpott (play-by-play) and Jon Jay (analyst) will call the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Ole Miss online?

The stream of Arizona-Ole Miss can be viewed at ESPN.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Ole Miss on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Ole Miss on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Ole Miss?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Pregame coverage: