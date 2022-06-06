Arizona baseball vs. Ole Miss in NCAA Tournament: Game time, TV channel, radio, how to watch online

It’s game day! Potentially the last one of the year, but hopefully not!
The Arizona Wildcats (39-24) continue to fight their way through the NCAA Baseball Tournament, taking on the Ole Miss Rebels (34-22) in the Coral Gables Regional final.
The UA, which lost 7-4 to Ole Miss in Saturday’s opening round, would need to beat the Rebels twice in order to advance to the Super Regionals. Arizona beat Ole Miss 2-1 in the Super Regionals in 2021 to reach the College World Series.
Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow along online:
Arizona-Ole Miss game time, details:
- Date: Monday, June 6, 2022
- Time: 10 a.m. PT
- Location: Alex Rodriguez Park; Coral Gables, Fla.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Ole Miss on?
Arizona-Ole Miss will be televised on the ESPN+. Roy Philpott (play-by-play) and Jon Jay (analyst) will call the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Ole Miss online?
The stream of Arizona-Ole Miss can be viewed at ESPN.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Ole Miss on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Ole Miss on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Ole Miss?
By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Pregame coverage:
- NCAA Baseball: Arizona rallies in 9th to beat Miami, eliminating No. 6 national seed and advancing to regional final
- NCAA Baseball: Arizona holds off Canisius to stay alive in Coral Gables Regional
- NCAA Baseball: Arizona falls late to Ole Miss in regional opener
- NCAA Baseball: Familiar opponent doesn’t matter for Arizona, Ole Miss
- NCAA Baseball: Rain postpones first day of Coral Gables Regional
- NCAA Baseball: With MLB Draft in near future, Arizona’s Daniel Susac not ready for stellar college career to end
Loading comments...