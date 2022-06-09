Arizona OF Tanner O'Tremba named CoSIDA Academic All-American

It was a monster year for Tanner O’Tremba, both on the field and in the classroom.

O’Tremba has been named a First Team CoSIDA Academic All-American, the 12th Arizona baseball player in school history to earn that honor and the first since 1998.

A 4th-year junior, O’Tremba completed his undergraduate degree in psychology in May with a 4.0 grade point average, making the Pac-12’s spring academic honor roll.

O’Tremba also made the all-conference team as an outfielder thanks to a huge 2022 season that saw him hit .351 while leading Arizona in doubles (21), on-base percentage (.446) and slugging (.591).

Expected to get selected in next month’s 2022 MLB Draft, O’Tremba ended the season with a 40-game on base streak that is tied for third-longest in UA history since 1998.

A transfer from Texas Tech, O'Tremba helped Arizona reach the College World Series in 2021 and was integral in the Wildcats reaching the Coral Gables regional final on Monday, which it lost to Ole Miss.