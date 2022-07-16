2022 MLB Draft: 5 current, incoming Arizona baseball players among top 500 prospects

The 2022 MLB Draft begins Sunday, and it’s all but guaranteed that Daniel Susac will get selected in the first round.

But the draft is 20 rounds over three days, and by the time it ends Tuesday there could be several current and incoming Arizona players whose names get called.

Baseball America has five such Wildcats in its final list of the top 500 MLB Draft prospects:

C Daniel Susac (No. 11)

(No. 11) RHP Aiden May (No. 325)

(No. 325) OF Tanner O’Tremba (No. 339)

(No. 339) OF Mac Bingham (No. 345)

(No. 345) IF Demetrio Crisantes (No. 393)

Susac is projected by Baseball America to go 19th overall to the Oakland Athletics, while D1Baseball has him ranked as the second-best college prospect behind Cal Poly shortstop Brooks Lee.

May is a junior college signee who played this past season at Pima College, while Crisantes is a prep signee who helped Nogales (Ariz.) High School reach the Class 5A state title game.

Other UA players who could get drafted include RHP Dawson Netz and shortstop Nik McClaughry, while third baseman Tony Bullard—who is in the NCAA transfer portal—could also get picked. Some of the graduating Wildcats, such as LHP Garrett Irvin and RHP Quinn Flanagan, may end up signing pro deals if they don’t get drafted.

The first two rounds are being held Sunday, starting at 4 p.m. PT, with rounds 3-10 beginning Monday at 11 a.m. PT and the remaining 10 rounds on tap for Tuesday at 11 a.m. PT.