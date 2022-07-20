Arizona baseball gets commitment from ex-Nevada pitcher Cam Walty

As the saying goes, if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. Just ask Kevin Durant.

But Cam Walty is putting a different spin on the old adage: once you’ve shut them out, join them.

Arizona has landed a commitment from Walty, a right-handed pitcher who spent the past two seasons at Nevada. He started against the Wildcats in April at Hi Corbett, throwing a 3-hit shutout on April 30 that ended the UA’s 216-game scoring streak.

I’d like to thank my family, teammates and friends for their continued support during this journey. I am excited to announce that I am transferring to the University of Arizona to play in the Pac-12! Thank you Coach Hale and Coach Lawn for believing in me. @ArizonaBaseball ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/L8mPhwwvo6 — Cameron Walty (@cameron_walty) July 20, 2022

Walty, originally from Elk Grove, Calif., went 5-7 with a 5.14 ERA in 15 starts in 2022, striking out 66 in 91 innings. As a freshman he was 5-3 with a 4.02 ERA in 56 innings of work for the Wolf Pack.

The UA has at least one opening on its weekend rotation with the graduation of Garrett Irvin, while fellow starter Chandler Murphy transferred to Missouri.

Walty is the second player Arizona has added from the NCAA transfer portal. The other is righty Derek Drees, who spent the past four years at Butler.