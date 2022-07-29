Arizona OF Tanner O’Tremba signs with Giants, prep signee Demetrio Crisantes inks deal with D’backs

Arizona will not be welcoming (or welcoming back) any of its five drafted players, as each has signed pro contracts ahead of Monday’s signing deadline.

The last two to lock in deals were outfielder Tanner O’Tremba and high school shortstop Demetrio Crisantes, who have signed with the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks, respectively.

Crisantes, whom the D’backs took in the seventh round last week, signed for $425,000. His pick’s bonus “slot value” was $247,200, but he got the equivalent of an early fifth-round pick bonus thanks to the leverage of him being committed to the UA.

O’Tremba didn’t have nearly as much leverage, and ended up signing with the Giants for $75,000 as a 15th-round pick. Players drafted in the 11th round or later could sign for as much as $125,000 without it counting toward a franchise’s bonus pool, but according to Baseball America San Francisco actually signed its seventh thru 10th-round picks for under $125K and O’Tremba got more than 10th-round pick John Bertrand of Notre Dame ($47,500).

Previously signing were UA catcher Daniel Susac, who as the No. 19 overall pick got $3,531,200 from the Oakland Athletics; Central Arizona left-handed pitcher Drew Sommers (11th round, Tampa Bay Rays, $150,000) and College of Southern Nevada righty Kris Bow (14th round, New York Yankees, $125,000).