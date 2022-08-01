Arizona to participate in Mexican Baseball Fiesta

The Arizona Wildcats will participate in the Mexican Baseball Fiesta once again this fall, facing a to be determined opponent on Oct. 6 at Kino Stadium in Tucson.

The UA has twice before participated in the event, which is part of the professional Mexican Pacific League’s preseason, in 2018 and 2021. Last season the Wildcats lost 9-4 to Yaquis de Obregon in what served as the coaching debut of Chip Hale.

This time around the game will provide fans with the first chance to see the Wildcats’ slew of newcomers from the 2022 recruiting class and the NCAA transfer portal.

College baseball teams have a fall practice season, during which it can play a few exhibition games. Last year the UA scrimmaged Air Force and UNLV after facing Obregon.

The regular season will begin in mid-February, with Arizona expected to open play in the MLB4 Tournament in Scottsdale against Fresno State, Tennessee and UC San Diego.