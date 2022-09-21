Former Arizona IF Justin Wylie helps Great Britain qualify for World Baseball Classic

Justin Wylie never got to play in the NCAA tournament in college, but now he gets to compete for a world championship.

The former Arizona infielder has helped Great Britain qualify for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, the first time it has made the international event.

Wylie went 3 for 4 with a double, two walks and an RBI in Tuesday night’s 10-9 win over Spain in Regensburg, Germany, yet it was his fielder’s choice in the bottom of the 10th that moved over the winning run to clinch victory.

Great Britain went 3-0 in the qualifier tourney, with Wylie batting .385 with a home run and four RBI.

Wylie played at the UA in 2019 after transferring from San Diego State. In his one season with the Wildcats he hit .341 with five homers and 37 RBI in 46 games, batting .395 with four homers and 13 RBI during their season-ending 10-game win streak.

Undrafted after finishing college and with no offers to play in the minor leagues, the 26-year-old Wylie has played independent baseball and in 2022 hit .306 with 20 homers and 77 RBI for the New Jersey Jackals of the Frontier League.

The 2023 World Baseball Classic is set for March, with pool play games in Miami, Phoenix, Tokyo and Taichung, Chinese Taipei. The quarterfinals are in Miami and Tokyo, with the semifinals and championship in Miami.