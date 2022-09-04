Arizona baseball lands pair of 2024 commitments, one from 2025 class

The jury is still out on whether Chip Hale and his staff can develop the talent they bring to Arizona, since this past season’s roster was almost entirely comprised of players inherited from Jay Johnson.

The 2023 campaign will be much different, with several members of the class the Wildcats signed last fall expected to contribute right away. And based on how recruiting appears to be going, prospects are liking what Hale et. al have to offer.

The UA has picked up a trio of commitments this weekend, two from the 2024 class and another from 2025, giving it 26 pledges in the 2023-25 classes according to Perfect Game. PG only tracks high school prospects.

On Sunday the Wildcats picked up commitments from Smith Bailey, a right-handed pitcher/outfielder from Peoria, Ariz., and Anthony Lira, an IF/RHP from Citrus Heights, Calif. Both are part of the 2024 class, which wouldn’t play for the UA until 2025.

On Saturday they got a pledge from 2025 recruit Caleb Danzeisen, a left-handed hitting 2B/OF/C from Laveen, Ariz.

Of the 26 players committed to the UA, 14 are in-state prospects.

While all of those guys won’t wear a Wildcat uniform for quite some time, the first chance to see some of the 2022 signees and transfer portal additions comes in October. Arizona has three fall exhibition games scheduled, including one Oct. 6 against professional team Hermosillo as part of the Mexican Baseball Fiesta at Kino Stadium.