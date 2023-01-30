Arizona OF Chase Davis earns D1Baseball.com preseason All-American recognition

Arizona lost some big bats from the 2022 team that reached the NCAA Tournament regional finals, but arguably its biggest bopper from a year ago is back. And he’s a preseason All-American.

Junior outfielder Chase Davis has been named to D1Baseball.com’s Preseason All-America squad, landing on the third team. That adds to his preseason haul, as Collegiate Baseball as a Second-Team preseason selection.

Davis hit .289 with 18 home runs and 54 RBI last season, registering an OPS of .997 while also leading the Wildcats with 48 walks. He tried out for Team USA in the offseason before participating in a summer wood bat league.

Draft-eligible this year, Davis figures to be high on the list of college players picked in the 2023 MLB Draft in July. Baseball America has him as the 43rd overall prospect, which would put him in the range of an early second-round selection, while junior right-handed pitcher TJ Nichols is No. 92 on that list.

Arizona’s 2023 season opens Feb. 17 against Tennessee in Scottsdale as part of the MLB Desert Invitational. Tennessee is 2nd in D1Baseball’s preseason Top 25, while Arizona is unranked.