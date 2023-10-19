Arizona baseball releases 2024 schedule

With the move to the Big 12 Conference next season, Arizona is going to see an uptick in travel associated with that new league. So consider this upcoming schedule to be a preview of that.

The Wildcats have revealed their 53-game schedule for the 2024 season, one that features more games away from Hi Corbett Field than on their home diamond. Arizona will have 26 home games, 24 on the road and three at a neutral site.

Twenty games are against teams that played in the 2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament including TCU, whom Arizona lost to in its NCAA opener in Fayetteville, Ark. The Horned Frogs, which went on to play in the College World Series, also have former UA pitching coach Dave Lawn on their staff.

Arizona’s 2024 season opens Feb. 16 with a 3-game series against Northeastern, followed by a midweek contest against Utah Tech. The Wildcats then play the next 11 away from home, starting with a weekend series at San Diego and then a single game at TCU before playing in the Frisco College Baseball Classic March 1-3 in Texas.

The UA will play Dallas Baptist, Alabama and Indiana at Riders Field. The Wildcats won all three games at the event when they played there in 2021.

Arizona opens Pac-12 play March 8 at USC, with its first conference home series March 15-17 against ASU. The Wildcats’ other Pac-12 home series are against UCLA (March 28-30), Washington State (April 19-21), Stanford (May 3-5) and Oregon State (May 16-18) while they play at Oregon (March 22-24), Cal (April 5-7), Washington (April 26-28) and Utah (May 10-12).

The UA also plays single nonconference games at Stanford (April 8) and ASU (May 7). The final Pac-12 Tournament is scheduled for May 21-25 in Scottsdale.

Arizona takes on Central Arizona College in a fall exhibition doubleheader Saturday at 1 p.m. PT at Hi Corbett Field. Both games are open to the public.