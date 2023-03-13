Arizona 1B Kiko Romero named Pac-12 Player of the Week

It’s not as prestigious as World Series MVP, but Kiko Romero already has himself an award with Arizona.

Romero is the Pac-12 Player of the Week after a tremendous four games last week in which he was 11 for 17 with three home runs, 10 RBI, eight runs scored and a ridiculous 2.003 OPS. That was after going 7 for 16 with two homers and 10 RBI the previous week.

Hometown hero

Pac-12 Player of the Week



️ Ladies and gentlemen... Kiko Romero! #BearDown pic.twitter.com/8cJYEA9rs1 — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) March 13, 2023

The left-handed hitting first baseman is batting .417 for the season with five homers, a team-high 24 RBI and a 1.336 OPS in his first season with Arizona. A graduate of Canyon del Oro High School in Oro Valley, Romero came to the Wildcats from Central Arizona College, where in 2022 he hit .366 with 25 homers including six during the NJCAA World Series.

That tied the series record, leading to Romero winning MVP and Outstanding Hitter honors.

Romero is Arizona’s first Pac-12 Player of the Week since outfielder Mac Bingham won it last May.

Arizona (12-3, 3-0 Pac-12) takes a 9-game win streak into a series at No. 12 UCLA this weekend. The Wildcats are off to their best 15-game start since 2017 and their sweep of Cal was their first to open conference play since 2007.