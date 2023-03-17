Arizona baseball heads to No. 13 UCLA for tough Pac-12 series

Arizona has not lost in almost three weeks, riding a 9-game win streak that includes a sweep of Cal to open Pac-12 play. But the competition is about to take a big step up this weekend when the Wildcats (12-3, 3-0) open a 3-game series Friday night at 13th-ranked UCLA (12-3, 2-1).

The road trip was supposed to be four games and begin Wednesday, but a midweek trip to Cal State Fullerton was called off last weekend due to forecasted rain. That’s the first postponed game this season for the UA, and if it doesn’t get made up it leaves only 52 on the regular-season schedule.

It’s been six years since the UA took a series at Jackie Robinson Stadium in Los Angeles, and last year the Bruins took two of three in Tucson.

Arizona leads the Pac-12 with a .314 batting average but will facing the top pitching staff in the conference. UCLA’s ERA is 2.32, with 161 strikeouts and a league-low 33 walks issued in 132 innings.

Right-hander TJ Nichols (3-0, 3.86) will start for the Wildcats in Friday’s 6 p.m. PT start, with lefty Bradon Zastrow (2-0, 4.05) going Saturday at 2 p.m. PT and righty Aiden May (2-0, 6.16) pitching Sunday’s 1 p.m. PT finale.

Arizona’s next home game is Tuesday night at Hi Corbett Field against Utah Tech.