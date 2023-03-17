Arizona baseball win streak ends at 9 after dropping series opener at UCLA

One batter into the game, the chances of Arizona extending a 9-game win streak looked good. But by the end of the first inning, the outlook looked much dimmer.

Mac Bingham led off the game with a solo home run for Arizona, but No. 13 UCLA responded with four in the bottom of the first en route to a 5-1 victory on Friday night in Los Angeles.

The Wildcats (12-4, 3-1 Pac-12) stranded 10 runners, including three in the ninth when Nik McClaughry grounded out with the bases loaded as the potential trying run.

UCLA (13-3, 3-1) got all the runs it needed in the first off UA starter TJ Nichols, who allowed the first three batters to reach and dealt with six base runners in that 4-run frame.

Nichols went the first 4.2 innings, giving up all five runs, then Jackson Kent threw three innings of 1-hit relief.

Bingham and Tyler Casagrande had two hits each for Arizona, which had seven for the game.

Left-hander Brandon Zastrow is scheduled to start for Arizona in Saturday’s 2 p.m. PT game.